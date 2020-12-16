Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell -14.01% so far this year. What now?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $46.42 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.9529, while the highest price level was $46.49. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Book : Southwest Airlines’ Spring And Summer Schedules Take Off, Bringing Customers New Airports And Nonstop Routes Across The Map.

Carrier announces initial schedule for both Houston George Bush Intercontinental and Jackson, Miss.; adds new routes with fares as low as $29 one-way!.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its bookable flight schedule through Aug. 16, 2021, giving Customers an ability to start booking summer vacations. As Southwest® continues growing; it will welcome two new airports to its network, returning to both Jackson, Miss., and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. ‘s publication includes initial flight schedules for service from Houston (Bush) beginning April 12, 2021. Additionally, the carrier will begin serving Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Miss. on June 6, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.01 percent and weekly performance of -1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 5898335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $55, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LUV stock. On November 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LUV shares from 49 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.18.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.00, while it was recorded at 46.02 for the last single week of trading, and 36.60 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 22.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.64. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $37,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,383 million, or 75.90% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 67,539,448, which is approximately -2.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,300,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 45,941,320 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 38,996,438 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 354,151,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,088,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,544,847 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,039,608 shares during the same period.