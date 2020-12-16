Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] is -44.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] gained 15.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.84 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Positive Six-Month Follow-Up Data from Low-Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 Gangliosidosis.

– Generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in five patients- Serum beta-galactosidase enzyme activity increased in all patients at all timepoints between Day 7 and Month 6, representing an approximate doubling in enzyme activity after gene transfer- At Month 6, enzyme activity restored to 23-57% (mean: 38%) of normal reference levels- All five children demonstrated signs of clinical disease stability as assessed by Vineland-3 Growth Scale Value, Upright and Floor Mobility, and Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scales- High-dose cohort initiated in November 2020; two patients now dosed without complications.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort (1.5×1013 vg/kg) of the Company’s dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Initial data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study in five patients in the low-dose cohort showed that AXO-AAV-GM1 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile and provide early indications of clinical disease stability.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. represents 46.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.79 million with the latest information. SIOX stock price has been found in the range of $2.65 to $3.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, SIOX reached a trading volume of 7942822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for SIOX stock

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.37. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 32.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -77.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.63. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,911,263 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIOX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]

There are presently around $32 million, or 24.90% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,236,335, which is approximately -11.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2,039,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.79 million in SIOX stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.76 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly -20.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 4,075,442 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,626,123 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,711,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,413,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,773 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 287,832 shares during the same period.