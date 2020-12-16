Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] Is Currently 13.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] gained 13.23% or 0.09 points to close at $0.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2979914 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Seneca Biopharma Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights for 2020 to date.

It opened the trading session at $0.71, the shares rose to $0.86 and dropped to $0.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNCA points out that the company has recorded -8.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 261.80K shares, SNCA reached to a volume of 2979914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seneca Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 988.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SNCA stock

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, SNCA shares gained by 37.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6264, while it was recorded at 0.7086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7148 for the last 200 days.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -56071.81. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54252.64.

Return on Total Capital for SNCA is now -152.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, SNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] managed to generate an average of -$1,670,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. posted -13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.50% of SNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 393,411, which is approximately 242.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 260,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in SNCA stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in SNCA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA] by around 449,844 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 225,261 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 231,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,303 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 23,994 shares during the same period.