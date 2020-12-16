Raymond James slashes price target on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] – find out why.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] loss -4.21% on the last trading session, reaching $13.42 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Adverum Biotechnologies Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dawn Svoronos to Board of Directors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, announced the appointment of Dawn Svoronos as an independent member of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Ms. Svoronos has three decades of global biopharmaceutical industry experience, spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, gained during her 25-year career at Merck & Co.

“Dawn is a highly-esteemed industry veteran who brings extensive global commercial leadership experience to the board,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “We have begun to build pre-commercial capabilities as we aim to advance ADVM-022 toward our first Phase 2b pivotal trial in mid-2021. Since ADVM-022 is in development for two large ocular disease indications, wet AMD and DME, it is critical to be prepared for global commercialization. Dawn will provide valuable insights into commercial planning for ADVM-022, a potential “one and done” intravitreal gene therapy that we believe can transform the treatment of patients who currently endure frequent intravitreal injections to maintain their vision. We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the board.”.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. represents 88.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. ADVM stock price has been found in the range of $12.50 to $13.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1450048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADVM stock. On May 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADVM shares from 13 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74.

Trading performance analysis for ADVM stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -27418.00. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25794.40.

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -33.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.55. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$565,667 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.50 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $1,295 million, or 98.30% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,410,860, which is approximately 20.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.36 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $97.09 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 6.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 22,385,840 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,083,870 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 67,003,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,472,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,727,642 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,839 shares during the same period.