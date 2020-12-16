Pinterest Inc. [PINS] moved up 1.32: Why It’s Important

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $70.71 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.95, while the highest price level was $70.9894. The company report on December 16, 2020 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ICPT, HPQ and PINS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 279.35 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 215.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 90.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.53M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 6392468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $69.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $35 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 44.50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.80, while it was recorded at 70.35 for the last single week of trading, and 33.42 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,148 million, or 72.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,442,981, which is approximately 25.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,692,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.2 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 120,742,282 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 58,000,640 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 205,197,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,940,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,703,206 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,567,111 shares during the same period.