PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $222.31 during the day while it closed the day at $221.60. The company report on December 9, 2020 that PayPal Processed More than $185 Million in Donations this GivingTuesday in A Year Unlike Any Other.

More than Two Million Donations Made on the PayPal Platform to Over 163,000 Nonprofits and Causes Around the Globe.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced that it processed a record-breaking $185 million globally this GivingTuesday, the largest amount raised on the platform for the global day of giving since its inception in 2012. With a 40 percent increase in donations processed over 2019, more than 1.75 million PayPal customers across 198 markets donated to causes they care about, amounting to over two million donations in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has inclined by 22.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.26% and gained 104.86% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $261.20 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 6488099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $224.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $201, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 51.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.62, while it was recorded at 216.52 for the last single week of trading, and 167.08 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.41. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 22.99%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $217,427 million, or 85.70% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,435,622, which is approximately -1.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,197,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.99 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.52 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,024 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 35,633,222 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 47,248,966 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 898,288,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,170,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,929,399 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,814 shares during the same period.