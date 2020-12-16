Thursday, December 17, 2020
Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] is 10.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: OZON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.24 billion, with 185.71 million shares outstanding and 33.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, OZON stock reached a trading volume of 1039205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ozon Holdings PLC is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87.

OZON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, while it was recorded at 43.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ozon Holdings PLC Fundamentals:

Ozon Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

