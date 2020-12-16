NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain 23.74% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] closed the trading session at $74.91 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.285, while the highest price level was $75.30. The company report on December 11, 2020 that NextEra Energy wins 2020 S&P Global Platts Energy Transition Award.

Award recognizes company’s leadership in environmental, social and governance.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced that it has received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award, recognizing the company’s leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG). S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, announced the award during its 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Energy Awards, hosted virtually for the first time on Dec. 10.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.74 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 6538479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $78.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.96, while it was recorded at 73.84 for the last single week of trading, and 66.50 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.73%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,289 million, or 80.80% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,927,476, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,213,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.33 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.65 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

935 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 52,876,104 shares. Additionally, 798 investors decreased positions by around 57,226,703 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,415,579,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,681,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,039,936 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,326,860 shares during the same period.