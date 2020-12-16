Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Is Currently -3.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -3.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.49. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Virtual Conference Marks Launch of Mood Ring™ Cannabis Products in British Columbia.

The latest brand from Neptune Wellness Solutions, Mood Ring™ offers high-quality, affordable and environmentally friendly recreational cannabis to Canadians.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, has announced Mood Ring™ recreational cannabis products will be available for purchase — for the first time — this week in British Columbia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3078482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at 7.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.02%.

The market cap for NEPT stock reached $192.95 million, with 129.50 million shares outstanding and 96.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 3078482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

How has NEPT stock performed recently?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -20.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8932, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2622 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.86 and a Gross Margin at -24.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.77.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -60.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$368,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

Insider trade positions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $33 million, or 19.14% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 19,436,906, which is approximately 5.424% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 527,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in NEPT stocks shares; and EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.48 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 2,319,394 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 248,992 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,739,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,307,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,229 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 144,521 shares during the same period.