Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Well Corporation [AMWL] – find out why.

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] closed the trading session at $33.18 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.41, while the highest price level was $33.42. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Cleveland Clinic and Amwell Welcome New Leadership to Their Joint Venture.

Egbert van Acht and Frank McGillin Bring Global Consumer Healthcare, Marketing, and Digital Experience to Help Scale Company.

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) announced the appointment of new leadership to their digital health company, a joint venture that delivers virtual care from Cleveland Clinic’s highly specialized team of clinical experts through Amwell’s technology platform. Egbert van Acht will assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors and Frank McGillin will lead as CEO.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

AMWL stock trade performance evaluation

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.21, while it was recorded at 31.15 for the last single week of trading.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$127,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,479 million, or 23.30% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 5,404,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,632,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.71 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $103.33 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 44,578,210 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,578,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,578,210 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.