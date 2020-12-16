MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Revenue clocked in at $1.22 billion, up 199.52% YTD: What’s Next?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] price surged by 12.32 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on December 9, 2020 that MoneyGram Mobile App Demand and Customer Retention Powers Digital P2P Transaction Growth in November.

MoneyGram Online delivered 136% year-over-year cross-border transaction growth in November, marking the eleventh consecutive month of triple-digit growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, announced the Company delivered 136% year-over-year cross-border transaction growth and 135% year-over-year revenue growth for November in its direct-to-consumer digital business, MoneyGram Online (MGO). This marks the eleventh consecutive month of triple-digit year-over-year cross-border transaction growth in the channel. The Company also reported strong MGO revenue growth in November, posting the third largest revenue month for MGO in 2020.

A sum of 5017276 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. MoneyGram International Inc. shares reached a high of $6.39 and dropped to a low of $5.65 until finishing in the latest session at $6.29.

The one-year MGI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -79.71. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $3.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.39.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

MGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $170 million, or 37.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,534,431, which is approximately -7.511% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,642,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.62 million in MGI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.63 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 266.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 7,791,217 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,589,560 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,626,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,007,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,990 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,514,619 shares during the same period.