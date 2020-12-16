Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] moved down -22.75: Why It’s Important

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MIRM] plunged by -$5.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.45 during the day while it closed the day at $18.54. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Mirum from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $75.0 million.

In addition, Mirum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -22.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MIRM stock has declined by -13.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.91% and lost -24.39% year-on date.

The market cap for MIRM stock reached $467.02 million, with 25.13 million shares outstanding and 23.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.23K shares, MIRM reached a trading volume of 2317040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MIRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

MIRM stock trade performance evaluation

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.30. With this latest performance, MIRM shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 23.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MIRM is now -59.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.80. Additionally, MIRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,592,515 per employee.Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIRM.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $347 million, or 80.60% of MIRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIRM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,187,801, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,566,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.13 million in MIRM stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $63.94 million in MIRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MIRM] by around 500,688 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 566,070 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,676,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,743,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIRM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,822 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 175,603 shares during the same period.