Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] Stock trading around $4.20 per share: What’s Next?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: MCEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.37%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of MCEP, EIDX, CCR, and TGC Mergers.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ GS: MCEP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mid-Con Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Contango Oil & Has Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Mid-Con Energy’s shareholders will receive 1.7500 shares of Contango common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mid-con-energy-partners-lp.

Over the last 12 months, MCEP stock dropped by -22.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.50 million, with 14.31 million shares outstanding and 0.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 352.22K shares, MCEP stock reached a trading volume of 5814452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2015, representing the official price target for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on MCEP stock. On September 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MCEP shares from 4 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCEP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

MCEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.37. With this latest performance, MCEP shares gained by 76.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.41 for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.42 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCEP is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.94. Additionally, MCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] managed to generate an average of -$5,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

MCEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP go to 1.55%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] Insider Position Details

Positions in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP] by around 26,708 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,497 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 63,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCEP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,618 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 38,936 shares during the same period.