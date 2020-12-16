Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.34%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Mereo BioPharma Provides Update on AIM Delisting and Continued Listing of its ADSs on Nasdaq, and Provides Update on agreements with Silicon Valley Bank and Kreos Capital.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, provided a further update with respect to the cancellation of admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and the continued listing of its ADSs on Nasdaq, as originally announced on November 11, 2020.

As previously announced, the last day of trading of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on AIM will be December 17, 2020 and the proposed AIM Delisting will be effective from 7.00 am London time on December 18, 2020. Mereo will retain the listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under ticker symbol MREO. Following the AIM Delisting, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) will remain listed, and only be tradeable on Nasdaq.

Over the last 12 months, MREO stock rose by 86.32%. The average equity rating for MREO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.68 million, with 67.74 million shares outstanding and 20.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 246.47K shares, MREO stock reached a trading volume of 1633612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.18

MREO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mereo BioPharma Group plc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.61. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$757,478 per employee.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 21.62% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,220,938, which is approximately 699.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,029,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 million in MREO stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $3.48 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly 1178.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 9,508,445 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,055,091 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,165,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,729,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,419,099 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 845,608 shares during the same period.