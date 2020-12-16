Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] moved down -3.70: Why It’s Important

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Matinas BioPharma Announces Collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Evaluate Oral Formulations of Gilead’s Antiviral Remdesivir Utilizing Matinas’ LNC Platform Delivery Technology.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, announced that they plan to collaborate with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to test oral formulations of remdesivir in preclinical models. Remdesivir is owned by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and the lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform is owned by Matinas. Any product generated as a part of efforts by Matinas and NIAID would require a license from Gilead for the use of remdesivir and a license from Matinas for the use of the LNC formulation.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

One or more formulations of remdesivir will be developed using Matinas’ Lipid Nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, which enables the development of a wide range of difficult-to-deliver molecules. Matinas plans to utilize NIAID’s suite of preclinical services to carry out antiviral testing with selected formulations. Gilead will provide remdesivir and work with Matinas to evaluate the data generated from the planned series of preclinical studies.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock is now -54.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTNB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.09 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.49, which means current price is +112.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 2475533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2204.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has MTNB stock performed recently?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 29.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8998, while it was recorded at 1.0520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8087 for the last 200 days.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21067.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19343.35.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -70.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.79. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$827,269 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.00 and a Current Ratio set at 23.00.

Earnings analysis for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Insider trade positions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

There are presently around $47 million, or 23.60% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,478,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 11,279,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.73 million in MTNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.93 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 1,823,510 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,945,112 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 39,668,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,436,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,687 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,583 shares during the same period.