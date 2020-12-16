Masco Corporation [MAS] Revenue clocked in at $6.25 billion, up 14.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Masco Corporation Enters Into an Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Easy Sanitary Solutions B.V.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, announced that its majority-owned subsidiary Hansgrohe SE has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the Dutch company Easy Sanitary Solutions (ESS) B.V. headquartered in Oldenzaal, The Netherlands. ESS is the inventor, developer and manufacturer of Easy Drain shower channels and offers a wide range of products for barrier-free showering and bathroom wall niches. ESS will operate as a subsidiary of Hansgrohe SE.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants. The closing of the sale is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.

A sum of 2961008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Masco Corporation shares reached a high of $55.29 and dropped to a low of $54.46 until finishing in the latest session at $55.06.

The one-year MAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.51. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $66.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.98, while it was recorded at 54.01 for the last single week of trading, and 49.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.47.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.85. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $28,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 18.12%.

Masco Corporation [MAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,301 million, or 95.00% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,057,280, which is approximately -4.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,819,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.05 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 20,640,952 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 18,443,902 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 202,489,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,574,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,972,384 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,848,657 shares during the same period.