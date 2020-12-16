Market cap of Mesoblast Limited [MESO] reaches 1.57B – now what?

Mesoblast Limited [NASDAQ: MESO] closed the trading session at $13.57 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.90, while the highest price level was $14.89. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic Heart Failure.

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced top-line results from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR®) in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure1.

Over a mean 30 months of follow-up, patients with advanced chronic heart failure who received a single endomyocardial treatment with rexlemestrocel-L on top of maximal therapies had 60% reduction in incidence of heart attacks or strokes and 60% reduction in death from cardiac causes when treated at an earlier stage in the progressive disease process. Despite significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events, which was the trial’s primary endpoint. This suggests that rexlemestrocel-L reduces mortality by mechanisms that are distinct from those of existing drugs that reduce hospitalization rates but do not significantly impact cardiac mortality.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.12 percent and weekly performance of -19.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 539.73K shares, MESO reached to a volume of 1526560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mesoblast Limited [MESO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MESO shares is $16.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MESO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mesoblast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Mesoblast Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $22, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on MESO stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MESO shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesoblast Limited is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MESO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

MESO stock trade performance evaluation

Mesoblast Limited [MESO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.18. With this latest performance, MESO shares gained by 14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MESO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Mesoblast Limited [MESO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

Mesoblast Limited [MESO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mesoblast Limited [MESO] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.79 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Mesoblast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.54.

Return on Total Capital for MESO is now -12.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mesoblast Limited [MESO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.08. Additionally, MESO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mesoblast Limited [MESO] managed to generate an average of -$1,139,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Mesoblast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mesoblast Limited [MESO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mesoblast Limited posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MESO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mesoblast Limited go to 48.80%.

Mesoblast Limited [MESO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Mesoblast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Mesoblast Limited [NASDAQ:MESO] by around 1,369,483 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 945,957 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 975,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,290,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MESO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,372 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 164,362 shares during the same period.