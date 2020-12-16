Thursday, December 17, 2020
Market cap of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] reaches 6.95B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] slipped around -2.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.82 at the close of the session, down -4.85%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Appoints Jean-Marc Bellemin as Chief Financial Officer.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Bellemin as Chief Financial Officer, effective. Mr. Bellemin brings 27 years of industry experience in finance, including public companies.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Marc to Iovance during such an important time for the Company,” stated Maria Fardis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Jean-Marc has extensive experience as a CFO in public biopharma companies with commercial products and with a global footprint, as well as an understanding of cell therapy products. His qualifications are well aligned with Iovance’s goals and directions.”.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now 72.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $50.38 and lowest of $47.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.43, which means current price is +155.72% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 1668248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $47.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on IOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 2.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.51 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.32, while it was recorded at 48.74 for the last single week of trading, and 33.10 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings analysis for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $6,707 million, or 99.60% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,778,527, which is approximately -3.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,085,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.3 million in IOVA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $456.01 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly -7.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 13,138,095 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 14,002,901 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 113,109,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,250,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,979 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,148 shares during the same period.

