Market cap of CSX Corporation [CSX] reaches 68.67B – now what?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $90.52 during the day while it closed the day at $90.22. The company report on December 8, 2020 that CSX Improves to Highest Rating by CDP for Environmental Leadership.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) improved to the highest possible A rating for leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, an independent, global non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices. CSX was the top U.S.-based class I railroad in this year’s ranking.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

For the eighth consecutive year, CSX achieved “Leadership” status in CDP’s prestigious annual rankings, which scored 5,800 companies’ efforts to address climate change. This year, CSX improved to the “A List” rating for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and help increase corporate transparency. This ranking places CSX in the top 5% of survey respondents globally.

CSX Corporation stock has also loss -1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSX stock has inclined by 13.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.07% and gained 24.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $68.67 billion, with 765.00 million shares outstanding and 763.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 3879144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $91.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $84, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.87, while it was recorded at 90.26 for the last single week of trading, and 72.97 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.75 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.69. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $158,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 4.91%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,665 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,006,717, which is approximately 3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,941,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.67 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 31,276,260 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 30,097,442 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 511,282,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,655,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,018,371 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 814,979 shares during the same period.