Market Analysts see Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -6.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.39. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Western Midstream To Participate In Wells Fargo Midstream And Utilities Symposium And Capital One Securities Energy Conference.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that Michael Ure, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A replay will be posted on Western Midstream’s website at www.westernmidstream.com when available after the event. On December 9, 2020, Michael Ure will take part in one-on-one sessions at the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAMWestern Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2962744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Midstream Partners LP stands at 6.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.47%.

The market cap for WES stock reached $6.18 billion, with 438.86 million shares outstanding and 200.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 2962744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on WES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has WES stock performed recently?

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, WES shares gained by 36.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +42.89. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.22. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $676,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $2,204 million, or 38.60% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,189,048, which is approximately -1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 51.74% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,125,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.39 million in WES stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $214.0 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly -2.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 10,249,131 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 23,018,394 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 119,916,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,183,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,050 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 729,354 shares during the same period.