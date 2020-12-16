Wednesday, December 16, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market Analysts see Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 9.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.71. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Lordstown Motors Corp. Announces S-1 Registration Statement Declared Effective.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared Lordstown’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-250045) (the “Registration Statement”) effective as of ’s date. The Registration Statement registered 152,999,357 shares of Lordstown’s Class A common stock, which includes (a) 143,66,024 shares of Class A common stock registered for sale by the selling security holders named in the Registration Statement, (b) an aggregate of 5,066,667 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of private placement warrants, and (c) 9,333,333 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of public warrants. The Registration Statement also registered the resale of the private placement warrants.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

While the Registration Statement is effective, the warrants may be exercised for cash. Lordstown will receive the proceeds from any cash exercise of any warrants, but will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling security holders of any shares of Class A common stock or private placement warrants under the Registration Statement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11113203 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at 8.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.85%.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $3.17 billion, with 164.95 million shares outstanding and 99.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 11113203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Sell rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 2.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.88, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.85 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $192 million, or 6.20% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,062,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.07 million in RIDE stocks shares; and HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP, currently with $25.85 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 9,865,495 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,457,268 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,210,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,112,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,793,306 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,586,628 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlewhy Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.40

More articles

Finance

why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.40

Misty Lee - 0
Chevron Corporation slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $89.37 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company...
Read more
Finance

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] is 628.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
VivoPower International PLC traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 19.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.65. The...
Read more
Finance

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 26.66: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Barnwell Industries Inc. jumped around 0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, up 26.66%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.