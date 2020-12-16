Market Analysts see FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 3.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.10. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FireEye, Inc. (“FireEye” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:FEYE). Investors who purchased FireEye securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether FireEye and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4924779 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FireEye Inc. stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for FEYE stock reached $3.21 billion, with 224.81 million shares outstanding and 224.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 4924779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FireEye Inc. [FEYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $12.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 94.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has FEYE stock performed recently?

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.47 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.95.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.70. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$75,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

Insider trade positions for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

There are presently around $2,580 million, or 81.00% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,094,555, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 15,420,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.43 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $207.2 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -2.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 24,891,988 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 15,141,045 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 142,960,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,993,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,686,409 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,788,244 shares during the same period.