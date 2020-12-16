Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] Stock trading around $7.24 per share: What’s Next?

Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LOOP] price plunged by -22.32 percent to reach at -$2.08. The company report on December 15, 2020 that LOOP Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Loop Industries, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2020.

Attorney Advertising– Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Loop Industries, Inc. (“Loop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOOP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Loop securities between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/loop.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

A sum of 1336636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 430.10K shares. Loop Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $9.5799 and dropped to a low of $7.0901 until finishing in the latest session at $7.24.

The one-year LOOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.29. The average equity rating for LOOP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOOP shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Loop Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Loop Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loop Industries Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

LOOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.90. With this latest performance, LOOP shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loop Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LOOP is now -51.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, LOOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] managed to generate an average of -$273,688 per employee.Loop Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

LOOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loop Industries Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOOP.

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 17.00% of LOOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOOP stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 1,680,287, which is approximately 174.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 1,554,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.26 million in LOOP stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $2.61 million in LOOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loop Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LOOP] by around 2,458,455 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 181,827 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,639,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,279,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOOP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,010 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 83,258 shares during the same period.