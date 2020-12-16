LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] Stock trading around $8.32 per share: What’s Next?

LG Display Co. Ltd. [NYSE: LPL] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.32 during the day while it closed the day at $8.32. The company report on July 23, 2020 that LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED panel plant to start mass production in earnest.

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, held a ceremony to announce the beginning of mass-production in earnest at its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China.

LG Display is currently producing 70,000 sheets per month at its OLED panel production plant in Paju, Korea, and this production capability will almost double to 130,000 sheets monthly when combined with Guangzhou’s capacity to make 60,000 sheets per month.

LG Display Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 13.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPL stock has inclined by 20.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.08% and gained 19.88% year-on date.

The market cap for LPL stock reached $6.03 billion, with 715.63 million shares outstanding and 444.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 341.58K shares, LPL reached a trading volume of 1109232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPL shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for LG Display Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for LG Display Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LG Display Co. Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

LPL stock trade performance evaluation

LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, LPL shares gained by 25.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.05.

Return on Total Capital for LPL is now -5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.65. Additionally, LPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] managed to generate an average of -$106,120,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LG Display Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LG Display Co. Ltd. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LG Display Co. Ltd. go to 9.40%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 3.00% of LPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,312,072, which is approximately -4.305% of the company’s market cap and around 51.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,093,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.11 million in LPL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.47 million in LPL stock with ownership of nearly 69.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LG Display Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in LG Display Co. Ltd. [NYSE:LPL] by around 2,787,893 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 795,633 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,713,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,297,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,563 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 94,657 shares during the same period.