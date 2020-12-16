Thursday, December 17, 2020
JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Revenue clocked in at $138.90 million, up 1.00% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] loss -3.86% or -2.63 points to close at $65.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1993360 shares. The company report on November 25, 2020 that JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December.

JFrog, the liquid software company, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Wells Fargo TMT SummitPresentation: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 am PT.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, FROG reached to a volume of 1993360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $78.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for FROG stock

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.00, while it was recorded at 67.51 for the last single week of trading.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +80.20. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at JFrog Ltd. [FROG]

There are presently around $1,347 million, or 57.00% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.07 million in FROG stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $71.61 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 20,584,399 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,584,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,584,399 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

