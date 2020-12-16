IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Is Currently 4.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] gained 4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $3.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that IAMGOLD renforce son conseil d’administration en nommant deux nouveaux membres.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – 14 décembre 2020) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (« IAMGOLD » ou la « Société ») est heureuse d’annoncer la nomination d’Anne Marie Toutant et de Deborah Starkman en tant qu’administratrices indépendantes non membres de la direction au conseil d’administration de la Société, lesquelles nominations prennent effet immédiatement.

Anne Marie Toutant est une dirigeante très respectée du domaine minier qui a plus de 30 ans d’expérience dans les industries extractives canadiennes. Elle a récemment pris sa retraite de Suncor Energy, où elle a occupé des postes de haute dirigeante et de direction de plus en plus élevés depuis 2004. Dans le cadre de ses fonctions auprès de Suncor, Mme Toutant a encadré la mise en service et le démarrage sécuritaires du projet de mine à ciel ouvert Fort Hills de 17 milliards de dollars dans le nord de l’Alberta et a accéléré la mise en œuvre d’un système de transport autonome à la mine de sables bitumineux et d’autres projets numériques innovants. Son travail a contribué à l’obtention, par la mine Millennium – soit l’une des plus importantes mines à ciel ouvert au monde -, du prix John T. Ryan Western Regional Award for Select Mines pour sa performance en santé-sécurité de 2011. Mme Toutant possède de l’expérience en matière de pratiques environnementales, sociales et de gouvernance dans le secteur minier et a su tisser des liens favorables avec les communautés de Premières Nations et de Métis, ainsi que d’autres communautés locales. Avant 2004, Mme Toutant a occupé divers postes se rapportant à l’exploitation et au génie dans des mines métallurgies et des mines de charbon thermique dans l’ouest du Canada, notamment auprès de Cardinal River Coals Ltd. et de Luscar Ltd., et est devenue l’une des premières femmes directrices de mines au Canada en 1998. Auparavant, elle a agi en tant que présidente du conseil d’administration et, de 2007 à 2019, en tant qu’administratrice de l’Association minière du Canada (AMC) et est actuellement la présidente élue de l’Institut canadien des mines, de la métallurgie et du pétrole (ICM). Mme Toutant est ingénieure professionnelle et détient un baccalauréat ès sciences en génie minier de l’Université de l’Alberta.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 473.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.71 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $3.52 to $3.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 4214375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45 and a Gross Margin at +2.98. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.04.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.92. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$102,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAMGOLD Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $904 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48,586,756, which is approximately 4.185% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 37,065,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.81 million in IAG stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $89.96 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -5.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 20,302,104 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 25,393,733 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 204,657,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,353,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,681 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,282,785 shares during the same period.