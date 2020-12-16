GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] moved down -0.86: Why It’s Important

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] closed the trading session at $59.00 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.98, while the highest price level was $60.96. The company report on December 7, 2020 that GSX Announces Private Placement Financing of US$ 870 Million.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that certain investors have agreed to purchase through a private placement a total of US$ 870 million of newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 6.2% of the Company’s total outstanding shares. The private placement is expected to be closed in December 2020.

It is expected that the share issuances will be exempted from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”) pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act regarding transactions not involving a public offering or Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 169.90 percent and weekly performance of -5.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, GSX reached to a volume of 3601914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSX shares is $66.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on GSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 140.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

GSX stock trade performance evaluation

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.49 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.70, while it was recorded at 62.09 for the last single week of trading, and 65.40 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.20 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now 24.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.32. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] managed to generate an average of $5,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 29,068,149 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 15,674,265 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,522,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,265,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,164 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,370,539 shares during the same period.