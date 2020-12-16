GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] Stock trading around $3.45 per share: What’s Next?

GasLog Partners LP [NYSE: GLOP] closed the trading session at $3.45 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.65, while the highest price level was $3.50. The company report on November 10, 2020 that GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units.

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.94 percent and weekly performance of 24.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 415.80K shares, GLOP reached to a volume of 3106201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOP shares is $3.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for GasLog Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $6.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLOP stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLOP shares from 23 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Partners LP is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLOP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GLOP stock trade performance evaluation

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, GLOP shares gained by 62.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.10 and a Gross Margin at +54.22. GasLog Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.88.

Return on Total Capital for GLOP is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.44. Additionally, GLOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] managed to generate an average of -$20,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.GasLog Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Partners LP posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOP.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 27.90% of GLOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,423,886, which is approximately 10.843% of the company’s market cap and around 24.93% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,165,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 million in GLOP stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.01 million in GLOP stock with ownership of nearly -12.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Partners LP [NYSE:GLOP] by around 1,406,082 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 903,875 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,524,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,834,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,001 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 362,650 shares during the same period.