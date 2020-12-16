Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] moved up 16.25: Why It’s Important

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] closed the trading session at $4.15 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.60, while the highest price level was $4.45. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Fuel Tech Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price continued listing requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1). Accordingly, NASDAQ considers this matter closed.

About Fuel Tech.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 336.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 379.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 302.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 515.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, FTEK reached to a volume of 2323510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

FTEK stock trade performance evaluation

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 302.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 379.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -24.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.05. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$95,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 25.00% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,833,889, which is approximately 1.832% of the company’s market cap and around 25.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,248,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in FTEK stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $2.76 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 199,727 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 78,178 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,677,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,955,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,173 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 63,066 shares during the same period.