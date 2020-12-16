For Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ: HEAR] surged by $2.99 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.98 during the day while it closed the day at $24.74. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Deliver The High-Quality Console & PC Accessories Gamers Want This Holiday Season.

Turtle Beach’s Holiday 2020 Lineup Delivers Next-Gen Audio for the Next-Gen Consoles with the Top-selling Stealth 600 & Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Console Gaming Headsets.

ROCCAT’s Award-Winning PC Gear Redefines PC Gaming with the All-New Elo Series PC Headsets, New Optical & Compact Vulcan Keyboards, Lightweight Burst Mice & More.

Turtle Beach Corporation stock has also gained 22.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEAR stock has inclined by 41.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.89% and gained 161.80% year-on date.

The market cap for HEAR stock reached $377.04 million, with 14.85 million shares outstanding and 14.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 529.61K shares, HEAR reached a trading volume of 1424944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEAR shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Turtle Beach Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Turtle Beach Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HEAR stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HEAR shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turtle Beach Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEAR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HEAR stock trade performance evaluation

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.72. With this latest performance, HEAR shares gained by 38.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.98, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Turtle Beach Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Total Capital for HEAR is now 17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.66. Additionally, HEAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] managed to generate an average of $73,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Turtle Beach Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Turtle Beach Corporation posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turtle Beach Corporation go to 18.00%.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 66.20% of HEAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEAR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,095,543, which is approximately 3.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 929,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.21 million in HEAR stocks shares; and RIP ROAD CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $15.42 million in HEAR stock with ownership of nearly 13.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turtle Beach Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ:HEAR] by around 2,706,296 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,732,054 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,930,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,369,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEAR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 956,728 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 917,647 shares during the same period.