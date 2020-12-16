For Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] surged by $1.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $86.27 during the day while it closed the day at $85.31. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Maxim Integrated Appoints Yu-A Sophie Han as Country Manager and Managing Director of Maxim Korea.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) has appointed Sophie Han as the company’s country manager and managing director of Maxim Korea, effective immediately. In this role, she will oversee all sales, business and operations for the company’s Korea region.

Located in Seoul, Sophie joined Maxim Korea in 2004 and brings extensive experience in management, operations and marketing in the semiconductor industry. While leading Customer Operations, where she was responsible for accounts in China, Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia as well as global premier accounts, she engaged with small, medium and large customers as well as distributors. Prior to joining Maxim Integrated, she worked at CTS Corporation (formerly Motorola’s Component Products Division). Sophie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dankook University, Seoul.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock has also loss -1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MXIM stock has inclined by 27.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.47% and gained 38.69% year-on date.

The market cap for MXIM stock reached $22.89 billion, with 266.83 million shares outstanding and 265.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, MXIM reached a trading volume of 2876402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $74.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 92.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.54, while it was recorded at 85.34 for the last single week of trading, and 64.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +65.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.88.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.52. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] managed to generate an average of $92,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 15.71%.

There are presently around $19,888 million, or 89.50% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,432,959, which is approximately -6.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,612,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly -7.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 50,058,543 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 58,195,618 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 124,876,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,130,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,524,485 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,311,665 shares during the same period.