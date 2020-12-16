First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Stock trading around $91.26 per share: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 5.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.26. The company report on October 28, 2020 that First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales of $928 million.

Net income per share of $1.45.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4293029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Solar Inc. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for FSLR stock reached $9.69 billion, with 105.97 million shares outstanding and 89.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 4293029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $84.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $86 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSLR in the course of the last twelve months was 65.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.22, while it was recorded at 87.40 for the last single week of trading, and 61.30 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$17,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 25.95%.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $6,723 million, or 75.90% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,516,800, which is approximately 8.316% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,825,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $896.64 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $700.89 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 8.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 11,906,544 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 4,621,009 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 57,138,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,666,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,839 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 410,304 shares during the same period.