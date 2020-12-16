ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] moved down -9.33: Why It’s Important

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] closed the trading session at $0.81 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7703, while the highest price level was $0.94. The company report on December 16, 2020 that ENDRA Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (“ENDRA”) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,143,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $0.70 per Common Share. In addition, ENDRA has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 714,286 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered by ENDRA.

ENDRA expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of $5.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. If the underwriter exercises its over-allotment option in full, the gross proceeds would be approximately $5.5 million. The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.49 percent and weekly performance of -3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 184.39K shares, NDRA reached to a volume of 1042335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

NDRA stock trade performance evaluation

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, NDRA shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7706, while it was recorded at 0.8567 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8345 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -313.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.70% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 409,861, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, holding 172,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NDRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80000.0 in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 241,361 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 37,650 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 657,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 936,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,500 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,350 shares during the same period.