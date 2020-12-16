Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Revenue clocked in at $178.60 million, down -36.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] closed the trading session at $1.96 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.87, while the highest price level was $2.07. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 6,000,000 Shares.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares, or about 6.7%, of its outstanding common stock using funds available from cash and cash equivalents on hand at a price of $2.00 per share. The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 14, 2021, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company’s best interest to repurchase shares at this time given Diana Shipping’s cash position and stock price. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders.

Diana Shipping Inc. has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as the depositary for the tender offer and Georgeson LLC as the information agent.Copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are being mailed to the Company’s shareholders. Additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained at the Company’s expense from the information agent at (800) 248-7690 (toll free). Questions regarding the tender offer should be directed to the information agent at (800) 248-7690 (toll free). Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1-781-575-2137.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.98 percent and weekly performance of 7.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 275.42K shares, DSX reached to a volume of 1575100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.42.

DSX stock trade performance evaluation

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.63 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5558, while it was recorded at 1.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5488 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +30.66. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.32. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$10,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 23.90% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,985,759, which is approximately 24.575% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,981,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.72 million in DSX stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND, LP, currently with $8.63 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 6,209,886 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,917,256 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,334,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,461,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,496,641 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,234 shares during the same period.