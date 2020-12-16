Thursday, December 17, 2020
DA Davidson slashes price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.70 with a heavy trading volume of 7491695 shares. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offers for All Outstanding Series of Its Preferred Stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its previously commenced offers to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively the “Exchange Offers”) any and all shares of the Company’s 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series F Preferred Stock”), 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series G Preferred Stock”), 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”) and 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series I Preferred Stock”, and together with the Series D Preferred Stock, the Series F Preferred Stock, the Series G Preferred Stock and the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”) for newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”). As previously announced, the Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020.

Approximately 30% of the Preferred Stock (38,388,760 shares) participated in the Exchange Offers, broken out as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $3.61, the shares rose to $3.705 and dropped to $3.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHT points out that the company has recorded -59.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -191.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, AHT reached to a volume of 7491695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for AHT stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.83. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.10% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 857,484, which is approximately -6.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 821,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in AHT stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $2.69 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 103.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 517,499 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,421,932 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,693,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,633,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,235 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,100,989 shares during the same period.

