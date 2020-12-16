Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [CCM] Is Currently 179.46 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [NYSE: CCM] gained 179.46% or 3.41 points to close at $5.31 with a heavy trading volume of 8923187 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Concord Medical Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (“Concord Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time). The meeting will be held at 27/F, Tower A, Global Trade Center, 36 North 3rd Ring Road East, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China. The shareholder record date is December 1, 2020. No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will be convened for shareholders who are entitled to vote to discuss Company affairs with management. Concord Medical’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, containing the Company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.ccm.cn. The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

It opened the trading session at $2.05, the shares rose to $5.89 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCM points out that the company has recorded 212.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -369.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.04K shares, CCM reached to a volume of 8923187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [CCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 170.23. With this latest performance, CCM shares gained by 129.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.50 for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [CCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [CCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -182.09 and a Gross Margin at -7.98. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.79.

Return on Total Capital for CCM is now -9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.87. Additionally, CCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [CCM] managed to generate an average of -$60,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.40% of CCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 238,300, which is approximately 0.591% of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 113,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in CCM stocks shares; and SMART PORTFOLIOS, LLC, currently with $90000.0 in CCM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited [NYSE:CCM] by around 14,058 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 367,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,658 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.