Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Is Currently 2.96 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.87 at the close of the session, up 2.96%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that DataBank Closes Acquisition of zColo’s U.S. and U.K. Data Center Assets.

Solidifies DataBank as a Leading Edge Data Center Provider with over 1 Million Sq. Ft. of Colocation Space and 20 Major Network Interconnect Hubs.

DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced it has closed its acquisition of zColo data center assets from Zayo Group Holdings. With this transaction, DataBank now offers its secure colocation, connectivity, cloud and managed services in 60 data centers spread across 28 key markets in the U.S. and U.K. A second closing for the five data centers in France is expected in Q1 2021.

Colony Capital Inc. stock is now 2.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.90 and lowest of $4.721 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.17, which means current price is +266.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, CLNY reached a trading volume of 10682691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Colony Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has CLNY stock performed recently?

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.55 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Insider trade positions for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

There are presently around $1,834 million, or 79.50% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,810,605, which is approximately -2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,261,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.36 million in CLNY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $107.0 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -11.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 73,107,948 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 61,940,362 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 241,613,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,661,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,628,571 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 31,576,464 shares during the same period.