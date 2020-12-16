Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] Revenue clocked in at $8.90 million, up 59.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] gained 22.44% or 0.35 points to close at $1.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1033514 shares. The company report on May 20, 2020 that TMSR Holding Company Limited Announces Name and Symbol Change.

TMSR Holding Company Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMSR), an eco-technology company, announced that effective May 18, 2020, the Company has changed name to “Code Chain New Continent Limited.” On the same day, the Company has also changed its trading symbol and started trading under “CCNC”.

“We are excited to begin the next chapter of our business growth,” commented Dr. Wei Xu, Co-Chairman of the Company, “we believe the latest and symbol change, along with the addition of our latest code chain related business, will provide a solid foundation for our business expansion. We look forward to continuing add value for our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.55, the shares rose to $1.9601 and dropped to $1.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCNC points out that the company has recorded -7.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -172.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 701.88K shares, CCNC reached to a volume of 1033514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for CCNC stock

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, CCNC shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5677, while it was recorded at 1.6782 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5945 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.48 and a Gross Margin at +2.87. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.12.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 773 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.