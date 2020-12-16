Citigroup slashes price target on Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] – find out why.

Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ: CLLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.74%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Cellectis Announces Withdrawal of Follow-On Offering.

Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced that it has withdrawn the proposed underwritten offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) due to market conditions.

The Company believes that it is not in the best interest of its stockholders to raise the equity capital in the current market environment. Cellectis remains well capitalized with a cash position at the end of the third quarter of 2020 of $3081 million to fund its key programs into 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CLLS stock rose by 65.35%. The one-year Cellectis S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.04. The average equity rating for CLLS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 42.49 million shares outstanding and 42.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.96K shares, CLLS stock reached a trading volume of 1159233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLLS shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cellectis S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectis S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CLLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectis S.A. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79.

CLLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, CLLS shares gained by 35.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 28.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cellectis S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -864.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. Cellectis S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -672.09.

Return on Total Capital for CLLS is now -31.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.11. Additionally, CLLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] managed to generate an average of -$345,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Cellectis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

CLLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectis S.A. posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLLS.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Cellectis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ:CLLS] by around 2,073,316 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,739,271 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 10,402,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,215,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLLS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,201 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 564,268 shares during the same period.