China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Stock trading around $4.23 per share: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.67%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Sales Results of its Self-developed Textbooks Published by Fudan University Press.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, reported the sales results of its self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press (“FUP”). A total of 46,626 copies of textbooks were sold as of December 14, 2020 and some of these textbooks were distributed to the Chinese host universities, including Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic and Straits Institute of Mingjiang University, to be used in the joint education programs.

The Company signed three book publishing contracts (the “Contracts”) with FUP on November 7, 2019. Pursuant to the Contracts, FUP agreed to pay the Company royalties in exchange for FUP’s exclusive publication and distribution rights for 12 English textbooks which were developed and edited by the Company with emphasis on language training (including reading, writing, speaking and listening skills). FUP has already published nine textbooks under the Contracts and will publish the remaining three textbooks by December 31, 2020. FUP also agreed under the Contracts that the Company reserves the copyrights of these textbooks.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.79 million, with 6.33 million shares outstanding and 2.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.56K shares, CLEU stock reached a trading volume of 1504752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10.

CLEU Stock Performance Analysis:

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.67. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $4,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 16,962 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,277 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,962 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.