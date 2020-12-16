BofA Securities lifts The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] jumped around 1.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.00 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that The AZEK Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Reports Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion; Key Initiatives On-Track; Expects Double Digit Sales Growth in Fiscal 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock is now 36.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZEK Stock saw the intraday high of $37.18 and lowest of $36.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.16, which means current price is +40.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 934.99K shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 3185955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $42.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 2076.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.53, while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.42. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of -$73,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 54.90%.

Insider trade positions for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $5,399 million, or 94.80% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 39,221,090, which is approximately -26.432% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 39,221,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in AZEK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $304.36 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 77.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 52,431,627 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 18,938,572 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 74,546,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,916,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,730,212 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,242 shares during the same period.