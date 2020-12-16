Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Stock trading around $1.45 per share: What’s Next?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.83%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Blonder Tongue Announces Receipt of Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced that it has received notice from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). That section applies if a listed company has stockholders’ equity of less than $4 million and has reported losses from continuing operations and

The Company submitted a detailed financial plan to regain compliance with the listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(iii) to NYSE American and on August 27, 2020, the Company received notice that its plan had been accepted and that the Company had been granted a plan period through December 10, 2021. The December 10, 2021 deadline will also apply to the notice regarding noncompliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide. As a result, the Company must be in compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) and Section 1003(a)(iii) by that deadline. Further, the proposed plan submitted by the Company and approved by the NYSE American on August 27, 2020 included an expectation and anticipation of stockholder’s equity falling below the $4 million threshold before improving to compliance before the December 10, 2021 deadline.

Over the last 12 months, BDR stock rose by 107.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.46 million, with 9.77 million shares outstanding and 3.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 974.41K shares, BDR stock reached a trading volume of 2627676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 55.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1762, while it was recorded at 1.4110 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8301 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 108,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BDR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $81000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 166,790 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 644 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 401,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,131 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 644 shares during the same period.