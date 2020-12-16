Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell -84.83% so far this year. What now?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] loss -3.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Baudax Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually December 1-3, 2020. The company will conduct institutional investor meetings on December 2, 2020; meetings may be requested through Piper Sandler.

A pre-recorded fireside chat with Ms. Henwood is now available on the Piper Sandler conference site and on the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.

Baudax Bio Inc. represents 29.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.01 million with the latest information. BXRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.04 to $1.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 3840031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.02.

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4822, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9652 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,302,280 per employee.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 24.50% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,009,399, which is approximately -12.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 432,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in BXRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.4 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 200,438 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,173,808 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,022,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,396,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,755 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 255,936 shares during the same period.