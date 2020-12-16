Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 26.66: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] jumped around 0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, up 26.66%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) reported a net loss of $4,756,000, $0.57 per share, for the year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $12,414,000, $1.50 per share, for the year ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Barnwell reported net earnings of $628,000, $0.08 per share, as compared to a net loss of $4,324,000, $0.52 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report a profit in our fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was brought about by positive operating margins in each of our oil and natural gas, contract drilling and land investment segments. In addition, general and administrative expenses decreased $118,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Barnwell Industries Inc. stock is now 56.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.61 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.68, which means current price is +434.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 407.36K shares, BRN reached a trading volume of 1759850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

How has BRN stock performed recently?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.59. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 59.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.03 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0175, while it was recorded at 1.3377 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8036 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.90% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 252,044, which is approximately 15.965% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $95000.0 in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 110,628 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,467 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 453,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,926 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

