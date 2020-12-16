Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] moved down -1.54: Why It’s Important

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: APXT] price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on December 12, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds EIDX, IPHI, TGC, and APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

A sum of 3084277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares reached a high of $14.68 and dropped to a low of $13.76 until finishing in the latest session at $14.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

APXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, APXT shares gained by 38.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] managed to generate an average of $450,405 per employee.Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $360 million, or 75.00% of APXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APXT stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 2,578,859, which is approximately -16.24% of the company’s market cap and around 1.84% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,365,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.27 million in APXT stocks shares; and SAGE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.73 million in APXT stock with ownership of nearly -24.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:APXT] by around 7,887,510 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,914,684 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,734,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,536,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APXT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,764,735 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,912,212 shares during the same period.