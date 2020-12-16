Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] Stock trading around $2.88 per share: What’s Next?

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 87.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 78.88%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”), a privately-held clinical-stage biotech company that develops therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases. Anchiano will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a public company focused on advancing Chemomab’s lead product, CM-101. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Anchiano shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing.

Over the last 12 months, ANCN stock rose by 97.26%. The average equity rating for ANCN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.37 million, with 7.42 million shares outstanding and 3.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 466.55K shares, ANCN stock reached a trading volume of 92414587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99.

ANCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.88. With this latest performance, ANCN shares gained by 104.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.39 for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.38, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 1.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ANCN is now -262.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -374.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -393.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.49. Additionally, ANCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,700,735 per employee.

ANCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANCN.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.42% of ANCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANCN stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 369,640, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 234,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in ANCN stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $40000.0 in ANCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANCN] by around 15,483 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 288,367 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 366,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANCN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,483 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 158,123 shares during the same period.