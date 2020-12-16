American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] stock Initiated by CLSA analyst, price target now $18

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: AOUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.96%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

– Net Sales $79.1 Million (+65.7%).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

– E-commerce Channel Sales +213.4% — Traditional Channel Sales +34.3%.

The one-year American Outdoor Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.91. The average equity rating for AOUT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.37 million, with 13.98 million shares outstanding and 12.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.92K shares, AOUT stock reached a trading volume of 1242923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOUT shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for American Outdoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for American Outdoor Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Outdoor Brands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

AOUT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into American Outdoor Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.28 and a Gross Margin at +29.24. American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.47.

Return on Total Capital for AOUT is now -5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.85. Additionally, AOUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] managed to generate an average of -$367,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 58.21% of AOUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOUT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,146,708, which is approximately -0.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,001,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.09 million in AOUT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.96 million in AOUT stock with ownership of nearly -2.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Outdoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:AOUT] by around 1,321,157 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 2,199,821 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,409,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,930,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOUT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,942 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,110 shares during the same period.