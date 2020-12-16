AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] is 20.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMCI Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: AMCI] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.45 during the day while it closed the day at $12.20. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Advent Technologies Concludes Collaboration With Northeastern University and World-Class Research Team to Develop Next-Generation Hydrogen Production.

Advancement in Electrolysis Could Drop Electrolyzer System Costs by at Least 50%.

Results Exceed Prior DOE Benchmarks.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. stock has also loss -10.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMCI stock has inclined by 15.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.95% and gained 20.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AMCI stock reached $252.42 million, with 20.44 million shares outstanding and 14.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.87K shares, AMCI reached a trading volume of 1572635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMCI Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, AMCI shares gained by 19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for AMCI is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] managed to generate an average of $718,222 per employee.AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

21 institutional holders increased their position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:AMCI] by around 2,825,019 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,513,797 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,917,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,256,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,594 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 975,664 shares during the same period.