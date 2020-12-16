Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] moved up 3.54: Why It’s Important

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 3.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.27. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Amarin Highlights Multiple VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl)-Related Scientific Findings Presented at National Lipid Association (NLA) Scientific Sessions 2020, Including First COVID-19 Clinical Results.

REDUCE-IT® EPA Encore Presentation reinforces Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) levels from VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) strongly correlated to cardiovascular outcomes, more so than other biomarkers.

VASCEPA COVID-19 CardioLink-9 Randomized Trial suggests improvement in outpatient-reported COVID-19 symptoms while achieving its primary endpoint by demonstrating a 25% reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) with encouraging short-term safety and tolerability data using VASCEPA loading dose.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8299133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amarin Corporation plc stands at 7.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for AMRN stock reached $2.03 billion, with 389.70 million shares outstanding and 378.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 8299133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRN in the course of the last twelve months was 290.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +77.46. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.27.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.85. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$23,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corporation plc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $786 million, or 39.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 32,018,867, which is approximately -7.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 10,653,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.14 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $36.89 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 35,979,440 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 51,415,810 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 61,750,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,146,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,662,811 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,702,325 shares during the same period.