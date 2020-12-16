Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Is Currently 7.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.9616 during the day while it closed the day at $9.72. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Akoustis Awarded New WiFi 6 RF Filter Design Win From a Third WiFi Customer.

– New XBAW Filter Design Win is for MU-MIMO Tri-Band WiFi Bridge Using 5.2/5.6 GHz XBAW Coexistence Solution –– Production Ramp Expected in 2nd Half of CY21 –.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 15.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKTS stock has inclined by 20.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.39% and gained 21.50% year-on date.

The market cap for AKTS stock reached $373.73 million, with 38.18 million shares outstanding and 34.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 548.84K shares, AKTS reached a trading volume of 1127610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on AKTS stock. On February 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AKTS shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

AKTS stock trade performance evaluation

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, AKTS shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.96 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1789.83 and a Gross Margin at -196.87. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2018.99.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -58.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.65. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$354,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144 million, or 39.70% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,232,637, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,539,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.96 million in AKTS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $9.72 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 1,089,991 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,075,526 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 12,605,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,770,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,869 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 482,455 shares during the same period.